WWE News: Veteran Superstar Criticizes Company’s Decision To Hand Raw Women’s Championship To Asuka

Following her victory in the Ladder match at Money in the Bank, Asuka was awarded the Women’s Championship on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. However, she was given the title because Becky Lynch was forced to relinquish it due to her pregnancy. WWE‘s decision subsequently prompted Mickie James to make her feelings about Asuka as well.

James took to Twitter on Thursday and said that Asuka doesn’t deserve to be champion because she didn’t win the title legitimately. According to James, the new champion was “handed” the title as opposed to actually earning it, whereas James has been forced to work hard for all of her accomplishments throughout her career.

James also stated that she’ll be “more than happy” to take the title from Asuka, proposing a potential match between the pair down the line. This is yet another hint that James is set to return to action too, as she’s been on the sidelines for almost a year due to an injury.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, James was expected to return last month, but she’s been taking more time to recover so she can be at her best when she returns to action. Her latest tweet suggests that she’ll be returning to the red brand, and she has the Raw Women’s Champion in her sights.

As The Inquisitr article notes, James wants another Women’s Championship reign before she retires. The veteran superstar wants a meaningful run with the title that people remember, instead of one that’s awarded just for sake of it. James has also stated that she can see herself having great matches with Lynch and Bayley.

Are you ready for a brand new beat? pic.twitter.com/rCBiblUiZe — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) May 14, 2020

Asuka’s title win came as a shock to viewers as everyone was led to believe that she was the Money in the Bank champion. She won the briefcase at last Sunday’s pay-per-view of the same name, but it turned out the match was secretly for the Raw Women’s Championship as Lynch had been planning on taking time off for a while.

Asuka made the most sense to become champion, but some fans and pundits would rather have seen a tournament for the vacant championship. The Japanese superstar has become a huge fan-favorite in recent times, however, and there have been rumors of Vince McMahon wanting to push her as a result.

Asuka is also the only superstar to have legitimately beaten Lynch in the last year or so, and awarding her the title showed that WWE hasn’t forgotten their 2019 rivalry.