House Democrats Face Opposition To The Next Coronavirus Relief Package From All Sides

The day before the House of Representatives is set to vote on the new coronavirus relief package, House Democrats are facing opposition from both Republicans and other Democrats, CNN reported.

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi revealed the details of the next coronavirus relief package, dubbed the HEROES Act, and said that the House plans to vote on the legislation on Friday. The $3 trillion relief package is the most comprehensive relief package yet. It aims to fill the gaps in the previous coronavirus relief plans and provide systemic support for workers, businesses, and industries struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Join me now as I answer questions about the #HeroesAct: urgently-needed legislation to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people and the life of our democracy. https://t.co/NnvB57PNno — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 14, 2020

However, many members of the House aren’t happy with the version of the bill they’re set to vote on Friday, CNN reported.

According to CNN, many Republicans don’t like the HEROES Act for several reasons. For one, they think it’s too expensive, especially given the money that’s already been allocated to previous relief packages. Many and Senate Republicans have also said they think the HEROES Act has shoehorned several things liberal Democrats have been wanting to implement for years — student loan forgiveness, increased support for Medicare and Medicaid, direct financial relief to individuals, protections for illegal immigrants — that aren’t relevant to the current needs of the country. Several Republicans have also said they think it’s too soon to pass another coronavirus relief package. They want to assess the impact of the latest coronavirus relief package before spending more money.

I'm sorry, I thought the Heroes Act was a relief package for coronavirus? pic.twitter.com/y08wS4tsfR — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) May 14, 2020

Opposition to the HEROES Act isn’t just coming from Republicans though. Moderate and progressive House Democrats also dislike the bill, per CNN.

Only hours after the contents of the bill were revealed, members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus sent a letter to House leadership asking them to delay Friday’s vote. They insisted they needed extra time to review the over 1,800 pages that comprise the bill so they could understand what had been left out. Many Progressives wanted the bill to include more provisions to ensure that small businesses could make payroll and that unemployed workers could get financial support, but their proposals were reportedly left out of the bill.

On Thursday, some moderate Democrats also voiced their displeasure with the HEROES Act, according to CNN. Many moderate Democrats sided with Republicans, saying that the bill was too expensive. Some moderate Democrats also criticized House leaders for moving forward with a bill that doesn’t have bipartisan support. They contended that House leadership is aware that this bill won’t pass in the Senate and is essentially wasting time by proposing and voting on this version of the bill.

As of right now, the vote is scheduled to proceed tomorrow. According to CNN, Democratic leadership is still confident the HEROES Act will pass in the House.