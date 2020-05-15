Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Stuns In A Tight Black Top

Instagram model Viktoria Varga added two tantalizing nighttime pictures in her latest post. She put her stunning figure on display as she posed in a tight black top that hugged her curves and a white pair of pants.

The Hungarian has been participating in photo shoots during the coronavirus pandemic, and continued to find creative ways to participate in shoots. Varga’s latest snaps were not professional, but the model still looked gorgeous. She was photographed on a balcony with a scenic backdrop.

In the first picture, the 28-year-old stood facing the camera. She had tropical trees and the railing from the balcony behind her. Varga struck a sassy pose with her body slightly tilted away from the lens, and she held her left hand to her blond hair which was worn down and wavy. The fashion designer held her left arm straight down and had a striking gold timepiece on her wrist. She wore a small black top that lace around the edges and was cropped to reveal her midriff. Varga had on a pair of white high-waist pants and a small black purse that completed the look.

For the second photo, Varga was captured from a different angle. Fans could see a lovely night sky behind her, and the model looked off to the right of the camera. She had her left arm raised to face, as her tanned skin stood out against her surroundings. Varga included both a full and a crescent moon emoji in her nighttime-themed caption.

The Instagram model’s 468,000 followers noticed the photo set. More than 6,100 of them found their way to the “like” button on the tasteful post. Varga – who is dating Italian soccer star Graziano Pelle – received a bevy of compliments in both English and Italian in her comment section. Multiple fans replied with a series of heart-eye and heart emoji.

“Prettiest woman,” a female follower wrote while adding two OK emoji.

“U look so so so beautiful,” an adoring fan commented along with four different emoji.

“Always so pretty looking,” an admiring Instagram user replied.

“Very elegant,” commented another fan who added three heart-eye emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Varga scintillated her followers with a video post earlier this week. She wore a bright-red bikini while she danced for the camera. The color of the swimsuit complemented her tanned complexion, as viewers were given an eyeful of her slender figure. Her dance moves were inspired by The Pussycat Dolls. That post earned over 11,000 likes and 170 comments.