Britney Spears Stuns In A Skimpy Bikini As She Sunbathes In Her Pool With Sam Asghari

Britney was stretched out on a clear pool float.

Britney Spears flaunted her gym-honed body in a skimpy bikini to soak up some sun with boyfriend Sam Asghari. On Thursday, the “I’m a Slave 4 U” hitmaker treated her Instagram followers to a few stunning snapshots of herself and her beau taking advantage of her incredible infinity pool. The serene, sun-drenched shots were a big hit with Britney’s adoring fans.

For her sunbathing session, Britney, 38, rocked a string bikini that featured a gray-and-white print. Her photos were taken from a distance away, making it difficult to see the pattern’s details. However, it appeared to be a snakeskin print. Her halter-style top had adjustable triangle cups with string ties around the back. Her matching bottoms were the low-rise style that she seems to favor, and they didn’t have strings or ties on the sides. Instead, the sides consisted of thin strips of fabric that connected to the back of the garment, showing that it clearly was not a thong.

Britney accessorized her swimsuit with a pair of stylish sunglasses that added a pop of color to her look with their cherry-red frames. She needed the eye protection because she had her face raised up towards the sun, and it was bathing her in brilliant light.

The “Gimme More” songstress was lying on a clear floating lounger with arm and head rests. She had her hands behind her head. This position stretched her torso out and highlighted her washboard stomach. Britney also had her toes pointed, which lengthened her limbs and engaged her muscles to show off their impressive definition.

Britney’s smooth skin glistened, and the crystal-clear water in her pool glittered underneath the sun’s scintillating rays. The shadow from her pool float could be seen underneath her. The edge of the singer’s large infinity pool faced a line of tall trees, and it had a spectacular view. It overlooked a valley full of lush green trees. A mountain was also visible in the background.

Britney’s first three photos were all snapshots of herself, but Sam made a solo appearance in her final picture. The shirtless fitness model was flaunting his buff physique in a pair of tight black swim briefs. He was lying on a curved floating lounger.

Over the span of an hour, Britney’s post racked up over 190,000 likes from her appreciative fans.

“Serving Jesus walking on water real ness,” read one response to her photos.

“Queen of having a beautiful day,” another fan wrote.

“We literally don’t deserve you,” remarked a third admirer.

“Better be careful that that skinny needle doesn’t pop that floaty!” quipped a fourth fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney and Sam gave their fans a look at how they maintain their athletic physiques in a fun couple’s workout video. It was filmed in the gym that Britney confessed to burning down.