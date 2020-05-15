It’s Official: Ashley Benson Was Seen Kissing G-Easy Following Cara Delevingne Breakup

It’s never easy to see popular, famous couples part ways, however actress Ashley Benson seemed to have moved on from her breakup with international model Cara Delevingne last month and was on to a new potential love interest. The 30-year-old actress was seen kissing rapper G-Eazy — full name Gerald Earl Gillum — in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, May 14.

The rumors of Benson possibly dating the 30-year-old rapper first began when the two were seen grocery shopping together earlier this month (with no security) which, according to Cosmopolitan, led the actress’ devoted fans to believe that the two had been quarantined together in L.A. along with the rapper’s roommates.

The Internet ran wild with theories of cheating between the queer lovers and Benson “confirming” the dating allegations by liking an Instagram post about her and the rapper, however nothing was more confirming than video proof to display the new, steamy love affair.

In an one-minute long video posted by DailyMailTV, the Pretty Little Liars star was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a black truck with G-Eazy in the passenger’s. At five seconds into the video, Benson could be seen leaning over to the rapper and having a quick make-out session.

this is for you Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Who Is Now Dating G-Eazypic.twitter.com/Ev7G8V57pr — T ➐ (@_dwoht_) May 14, 2020

Fans across social media were struggling to see the couple move on from one another after two years of watching the two enjoy major social events together, made adorable TikToks, and even fostered puppies together.

Per E! News, Benson and Delvingne’s relationship was most likely going to be reconciled anytime soon given Benson officially moved out of their joint home — which made sense as to why the backgrounds of Benson’s and G-Eazy’s Instagram lives look very similar.

Both exes were presumed to be moving on in their love lives, however there are no rumors or potential love interests publicly spotted with the 27-year-old model.

G-Eazy was in a relationship with singer Halsey, which ended a little over a year before the two parted ways in 2018. According to Insider, the singer posted a comment under her own Instagram photo in February 2020 which eluded to her being abused by the rapper. The comment had since been deleted.

Prior to the smooch with Benson, G-Eazy was rumored to had a mysterious fling with 25-year-old Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion after he posted a video on his Instagram live of him kissing her face and being extremely close.

Benson nor G-Eazy had made an official comment following the release of the video.