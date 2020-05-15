Alexis Clark Shows Off Her Peachy Posterior In Nude Lingerie Set

American model Alexis Clark took to her Instagram page on Thursday and shared a very hot snap with her 740,000-plus followers.

In the pic, Alexis could be seen rocking a nude bra and panties set that allowed her to show off major skin. The thong-style bottoms could hardly cover her pert derriere, enabling her to put it on full display. That’s not all, but the skimpy ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her small waist and taut stomach.

To pose for the picture, she struck a side post and sat on the floor, right next to a mirror. She stuck her booty out, slightly arched her back, looked at her self in the mirror, and flashed a soft smile. It seemed as if the photoshoot took place at a studio, but Alexis did not disclose the exact location.

In terms of her beauty looks, she appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. The application apparently included foundation, lined eyes, and a dark brown lip color that accentuated her luscious pout. She wore her blond tresses down and let them cascade over her back.

According to the tags, the model’s sexy lingerie set was from the intimate wear retailer, Boutine Los Angeles. In the caption, she expressed her desire to go back to L.A., indicating that the snap was a throwback one.

Within four hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the racy snap amassed more than 38,000 likes. That’s not all, but her most ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted above 530 messages to praise Alexis for her amazing body and sensual sense of style. Many of them also responded to the caption and mentioned the places that they wish to visit once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

“Oh my days, look at that booty. You drive me crazy with your sexy snaps,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Please follow me, Alexis. You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen and I hope I can meet you one day,” another user expressed his wishes.

“Your pics make Instagram better,” a third admirer remarked.

“Even the mirror must be saying you are gorgeous. Btw, I know how you feel about going to L.A. I want to go back to New York as soon as possible,” a fourth follower wrote.

The picture was also liked by Chloe Othen, Jessica Bartlett, and Lauren Dascalo.

Alexis has been posting several sexy throwbacks since the imposition of the lockdown. A few days ago, she shared a pic on IG in which she was featured rocking a blue and white, tie-dye bikini.