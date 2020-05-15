Stassie Karanikolaou Gets Cheeky In A Thong Bikini

Stassie Karanikolaou wowed her 7.9 million Instagram followers with a Thirsty Thursday post she shared on Thursday, May 14. The model — Kylie Jenner‘s best friend — posed for the camera while wearing a skimpy blue bikini that showed a lot of skin.

The two-piece was tie-dyed, with cerulean and bold, cobalt blues overlapping each other. Stassie posed in front of a green bush, which only made the bright colors of the bathing suit stand out even more.

The swimsuit top boasted straps and covered Stassie’s bust. The top stretched across her chest, showing off just a hint of cleavage.

Her toned and tanned midriff was on full display, as was her hourglass figure and fit physique.

The bathing suit bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen, and rode high on her hips. The strings on her hips were tied into bows on the sides of her waist.

In the first photo, Stassie looked directly at the camera with bedroom eyes, her arctic blue eyes half-lidded. One arm hung down by her side, while her other hand tugged at her platinum ponytail.

In the second snapshot, she posed from the side, showing off the thong bottoms and nearly fully-exposed booty. She tilted her head back and smiled with her eyes closed, her mouth open in a large grin. She held a drink in one hand.

Her nails were painted a minty teal shade, which matched the bikini.

As for her jewelry, Stassie accessorized with a gold watch, a dainty cross necklace, and her ever-present Cartier “Love” bracelet.

She wore her hair in a low, long ponytail. Her tresses were parted in the middle, and quickly transitioned from a brunette shade at her roots to cornsilk-colored strands.

Stassie seemed to be mostly fresh-faced, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. Her brown brows looked groomed and shaped. She appeared to wear a warm blush on her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop in the sun. Her plump pout seemed to be filled in with a rosy hue.

Her fans flocked to the comments section of the Instagram slideshow, eager to share with the model their compliments and adoration for her latest look.

“You rlly do be hitting different stass,” commented one follower, punctuating their comment with four starry-eyed smiley faces.

“Fine ASF,” added another, including a heart-eye emoji.

“Thirsty for u,” shared a third social media user.

“SO PRETTY,” declared a fourth fan in all-caps.

At the time of this writing, the photo set racked up close to 450,000 likes and received over 1,700 comments.