NFL Players Deandre Baker And Quinton Dunbar Accused Of Armed Robbery, Face Arrest In Florida

NFL players Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar are wanted on charges of armed robbery after police in Florida said an argument at a cookout turned violent, a new report claims.

TMZ Sports reported on Thursday that police in Miramar, Florida, have issued arrested warrants for the two after an argument broke out during a cookout that led to Baker pulling a semi-automatic firearm. Police said the pair then robbed party guests, with Dunbar helping take watches and other items from them at the request of Baker. Some reports also said that Dunbar was carrying a gun, though the report noted this was not verified.

Police said the pair left the cookout with more than $7,000 in cash along with several valuable items that included a $25,000 watch worn by one of the others in attendance.

As ESPN reported, police have issued an arrest warrant for Baker on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar faces a warrant for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The situation could have become even more violent from there, the report claimed.

“At one point, cops say Baker directed a 3rd man — who was wearing a red mask — to shoot someone who had just walked into the party… but fortunately, no one was actually shot,” the report claimed.

The third person involved was not identified.

Baker was the first-round pick for the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft, while Dunbar was a starting cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks. Both players hail from Miami, near where the incident took place.

The report noted that the Giants issued a terse statement about Baker’s alleged involvement.

“We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with Deandre,” the team told the news outlet in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Baker appeared to be a major part of the Giants rebuilding process, earning a starting spot during his rookie year despite some uneven play.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the argument, but TMZ Sports quoted a source saying that Dunbar and Baker had lost money during some high-stakes gambling that was taking place. Police are reportedly investigating whether the robbery could have been planned ahead of time, as there were three getaway cars positioned to “expedite an immediate departure.”

The report added that neither Dunbar nor Baker were currently in custody.