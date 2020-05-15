’90 Day Fiancé’: Ash Naeck Defends Avery Warner Against Offensive Instagram Post

Ash Naeck is rushing to defend his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Avery Warner, from an offensive social media post, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

The couple is a part of the new season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and while their current relationship status isn’t clear, it seems Naeck still has feelings for Warner. Earlier this week, the TLC star took to Instagram to set the record straight regarding a defamatory post allegedly made by Warner’s ex-husband.

“I don’t know the ex-husband but I know Avery, and I have seen her care, love, support, and fight for her kids. I’ve been with Avery for close to 16 months, on FaceTime and phone calls up to 3-4 times a day, and spent time with her and was lucky to spend time with Sylver, her gorgeous little daughter in Seattle. I can share that she is an outstanding mum, conscious, caring [and] always putting her little one first,” he wrote.

The post, entitled “10 Truths That She Doesn’t Want You To Know,” portrayed Warner as a horrible mother to her eldest daughter, Scarlett. As fans of the show already know, Warner explained that her eldest daughter lives with her ex while she maintains custody of her youngest, Sylver. The person behind the anonymous post pointed out that Warner doesn’t call, see, or support Scarlett.

After seeing the allegations, Naeck said he just couldn’t sit back and watch someone insult Warner and took the time to reiterate the fact that he truly believes she is “an exemplary mum.”

Warner has also weighed in on the insults, according to a separate report from In Touch Weekly. The reality TV star said she has regular calls with her eldest daughter outside of their designated time together. She also mentioned a video she posted, celebrating Scarlett’s birthday while in quarantine. Warner went on to say she has proof that she supports her daughter financially and otherwise.

The post also poked at Warner’s struggle with mental health, alleging that she lies about her diagnosis and refuses to take her medication. Warner also denied these claims. She then went on to mention that she’s currently in an ongoing court battle with her ex, but did not provide details on the case.

As for Warner and Naeck’s love story, fans of the duo can follow along on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how it all unfolds for the pair.