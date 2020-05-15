Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Sizzles In A String Bikini On The Las Vegas Strip

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders uploaded two sultry photos in Las Vegas, Nevada for her latest Instagram post. She wore a tiny yellow bikini that barely contained her assets and showcased her stunning figure while she walked down the Las Vegas Strip.

Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – was photographed in front of the Wynn Hotel where the words “Vegas Rising” were illuminated in the windows. The snaps were part of a promotional shoot for a fitness app. During the Las Vegas night she stood solo on a walkway. The fitness model’s long dark hair was in a high ponytail, and she wore a thin black robe over top her swimsuit.

The 33-year-old’s extremely fit physique was on full display in the steamy photo set. In the first snap she was shot from the front. Sonders sported a yellow string-bikini along with matching yellow high heels, and a choker to complete the look. The TV personality pulled up the thin strings of her bottoms as she walked. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her sculpted midsection, and her cleavage was nearly spilling out of her top. The swimsuit popped against her tanned skin and black robe.

Sonders had her back to the camera in the second image, but turned her head to look into the lens. The model let the robe fall off her left shoulder and exposed that side of her body. This gave a clear view of her defined legs, and a shot of her backside. She appeared to have applied dark mascara that made her gorgeous eyes standout.

Many of Sonders’ 469,000 Instagram followers went to the post to show their appreciation. The upload received over 7,200 likes in just over four hours. Her comment section was flooded with fire emoji. Instagram model Toochi Kash gave her approval by leaving three emoji.

“I could look at this all day and be happy,” one admirer wrote.

“Damn she has abs for days,” another follower replied.

Since she was in Las Vegas, several fans inquired about the relationship status between Sonders and her rumored ex, “Vegas Dave.”

“Where is Vegas Dave?” one asked while adding three cry-laughing emoji.

“What happened to you and Dave?” another wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders flaunted her athletic figure in another string bikini post last week. Those photos were taken in front of a mirror, and the model also tugged at the strings of her swimsuit there as well. That post earned over 14,000 likes from her fans.