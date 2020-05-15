‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Lily Throws A Fit

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, May 15, teases a battle between Lily and Hilary after Neil’s family learns he’s dating the newcomer. Plus, Sharon struggles over Mariah while Nikki and Paul once again have to deal with Ian Ward. The first time the episode aired was May 22, 2014.

Lily (Christel Khalil) gives Hilary (Mishael Morgan) a rude awakening, according to SheKnows Soaps. After learning that the woman who tried to destroy her family is now dating her father, Lily has had it. She does not like that Neil (Kristoff St. John) is dating Hilary, and neither does Devon (Bryton James). However, Lily takes things a lot further than her brother, and she shows up in Hilary’s room while she’s sleeping and dumps some water on her for a rude awakening. However, Hilary doesn’t seem to be willing to allow Lily’s tantrum to dissuade her from dating Neil. Hilary believes she might love him. Instead, Hilary tells Lily to bring it on because she is ready for whatever Lily can dish out.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Case) struggles with Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) presence in Genoa City. Given that Victor (Eric Braeden) paid Mariah to make Sharon think she was Sharon’s late daughter Cassie (Camryn Grimes), the whole thing is tough to come to terms with for the grieving mother. Plus, learning that Mariah was arrested makes the entire thing even more difficult. Nick (Joshua Morrow) isn’t thrilled, and he warns Sharon to stay away Mariah because he fears that the girl will eventually destroy Sharon just like Victor hired her to do. Then, the couple reminisces about Cassie and her birthday. It is a struggle for both of them as they remember the daughter they lost too soon.

Finally, Nikki (Thomas Scott) and Paul (Davidson) have to face their past with Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Paul finds Ian badly beaten, and he wonders who did it. However, Ian is unable to reply due to his injuries. However, later Ian said Dylan’s (Steve Burton) name, but Steve denies that he had anything to do with Ian’s beating when Paul asks him about it. Ultimately, Ian claims he was mugged despite still having his money and other valuables on his person. Paul seems dubious, but Ian remains steadfast in his claim.

Later, Paul and Nikki run into each other, and she’s shocked to hear about Ian. However, when Paul wonders if Victor (Eric Braeden) could have done it, Nikki urges the police chief to take Ian at his word.