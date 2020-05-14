Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Top And Ripped Jeans

Once again, American fitness model Katya Elise Henry captivated fans on social media after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Thursday, May 14. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 7.5 million followers, and it caught the attention of plenty almost instantaneously.

The 25-year-old looked gorgeous as she was photographed inside of her bedroom. Katya took center stage while she posed atop the bed from her front, emitting a cheerful, yet sexy vibe. She titled her head towards her left shoulder and wore a wide smile as she looked away from the camera.

Her long brunette hair was styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Furthermore, the model appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup in the snapshot that highlighted her natural features. The look included foundation, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, eyeliner, mascara, a light pink lipstick, and blush. It was her killer figure, however, that captured attention, as she flaunted her curves in a revealing outfit.

Up top, Katya sported a tiny top that left little to the imagination. The garment, which was black, barely covered the model’s assets as it displayed some cleavage. The top further drew attention to her chest and slim core as it featured a large hanging bow in the middle

Katya paired the top with matching black jeans that featured several rips on them. The bottoms had no trouble displaying her curvaceous figure, particularly her hips, thighs, and pert derriere, as they were extremely form-fitting.

She did not include a geotag in the post, but shared a lengthy caption with her many followers, advising them to think positively and ignore negative people who might try to bring them down on social media.

The sexy image was received with a lot of positivity and support from Katya’s fans, amassing more than 57,000 likes in the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 470 users also took to the comments section to shower her with praise on her message, her figure, and her outfit.

“Wow, what a queen,I’ve been struggling with keeping a positive mindset… you’re an inspiration,” one user commented, replying to the beauty’s caption.

“Stunning,” a second follower added.

“Gorgeous, Katya,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Love this outfit,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has stunned in all of her Instagram posts from this past week. On May 10, she sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a snapshot of herself in a nude thong bodysuit, per The Inquisitr. The snap has received more than 325,000 likes so far.