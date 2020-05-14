Julianne Hough Says She & Brooks Laich ‘Never Tried’ Getting Pregnant Despite Going Through The IVF Process

Julianne Hough shared the real reason why she and husband Brooks Laich decided to fertilize her eggs.

The couple has been vocal in the past about several personal topics regarding their marriage. Last year, Hough admitted that she and Laich went through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) early in their marriage. While many of the couple’s fans thought the decision meant they were trying to add a baby soon, she told Women’s Health they don’t plan on using the eggs any time soon. She explained that she wanted to take as many health measures as possible after she was diagnosed with endometriosis.

“I think the healthier I am from the inside out, as far as my beliefs, my energy, what I’m putting into my body — the better prepared I’ll be when the time comes,” Hough said about deciding to go through the process. “We never actually tried to get pregnant. It was more of a precautionary measure: ‘Let’s do our due diligence for the future by freezing eggs.'”

Hough and Laich have been married since 2017. She has shared how her diagnosis has been difficult for both of them at different times. The actress revealed to the outlet that her symptoms have subsided since she first learned of her issues. Her reproductive condition can cause many symptoms, including chronic pain and cramping.

Hough’s recent dance fitness program, Kinrgy, has helped her combat her symptoms. She said the program allows her to have a softer relationship with her body, which has helped to alleviate her pain. She also said she felt better once she relieved herself of the stigma women with the condition face.

“I believe there’s stress, shame, guilt, and suppression of female energy that’s associated with endometriosis, so de-layering that has really helped,” she said.

Instead of working on a baby, both Hough and Laich have been focusing on their careers in different locations. Laich is currently self-quarantining in the couple’s Idaho home, where he also works on his podcast, How Men Think. The former hockey player also shares fitness tips and workouts on his Instagram page, Open Gym. As for Hough, the Dancing with the Stars alum is in Los Angeles working on her projects. She often shares videos from her Kinrgy program on Instagram live.

Prior to their time in quarantine, it was rumored that Laich and Hough were headed towards a divorce. The couple was reportedly in a negative place in the marriage before the coronavirus pandemic. However, a source told Us Weekly their choice to quarantine separately was mutual and they are still happily married to each other.