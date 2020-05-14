Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Toned Booty, Tummy In Minuscule Crop Top & Skintight Jeans

Tammy Hembrow showed off her killer curves in a new post on Instagram on Thursday. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a minuscule crop top and skintight jeans that left little to the imagination as she posed in her driveway.

The photos showed Tammy standing in front of a white Mercedes car and what looked to be a white van. In the background, her black and white home could be seen, as well as a cluster of palm trees. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shone down on Tammy and highlighted her tan skin. Her tiny outfit did nothing but favors for her stunning body.

Tammy’s look included a white, cropped, short-sleeve shirt with a cut-out in the center and two ties. The tiny top barely contained Tammy’s ample cleavage, which spilled out of the cut-out. In addition, a fair amount of underboob was on show.

The top cut off at Tammy’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was on full display. She paired the top with a pair of light-wash, distressed skinny jeans. The jeans featured a high waist that came up above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the tight denim hugged her pert derriere and long, lean legs closely.

Tammy finished off the look with a pair of white socks and chunky white sneakers. She also sported a pair of silver hoop earrings. Tammy appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, thick lashes, and a nude color on her full lips. She wore her long, blond hair styled down in straight strands.

In the first photo, Tammy posed with her back arched in a way that showed off her figure. She pointed her toes to elongate her pins and looked off-camera with pursed lips. The second shot showed Tammy turned around, giving fans a look at her round booty. She peered over her shoulder and flashed a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 18,000 likes and nearly 130 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Tammy’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” one fan said.

“This is stunning,” another user added.

Tammy always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, she posed for a mirror selfie as she rocked a thong and a long-sleeved tee, which her followers loved.