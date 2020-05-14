Nazanin Mandi Wows Fans In Skintight Savage X Fenty Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself. The model is known for her outfit posts on the social media platform and looked smoking hot in her most recent upload.

The 33-year-old — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a low-cut, floor-length gown that displayed her decolletage. The skintight dress that looked to be a yellow/orange color also had a thigh-high slit, which helped show off her right leg. Mandi left her chest bare with no jewelry but did accessorize herself with small hoop earrings and what seemed to be her wedding ring. The brunette beauty sported her dark hair tied up and scraped off her face.

Mandi uploaded four photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the ankles up. The former R U the Girl contestant appeared to be captured in a warehouse by a large window. Mandi raised both her arms above her head and looked directly at the camera lens. She tilted her face to the right and showed off her striking facial features.

In the next slide, Mandi was photographed closer up. She tugged at her dress with her left hand and flashed a smile.

In the third frame, Mandi placed one hand on her forehead and tilted her head up. She closed her eyes and highlighted her strong jawline.

In the fourth and final pic, Mandi raised both hands to the straps of the garment and looked directly to the camera with a strong expression.

For her caption, she told fans she was wearing Savage x Fenty — a brand owned by Rihanna — who she is an ambassador for.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 43,500 likes and over 590 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“You’re stunning; inside and out,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I swear you are a goddess,” another devotee shared.

“Always serving face, I love it,” remarked a third fan.

“Beautiful. Inspirational. You’re IT,” a fourth admirer commented.

Mandi is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a green turquoise denim jacket and opted for no visible shirt or bra underneath. Mandi tucked the jacket into her matching high-waisted jeans and went barefoot for the occasion. She completed her look with small earrings and appeared to have on lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara. Mandi told fans her outfit was available from the retailer Missguided and treated them to a 10 percent discount code.