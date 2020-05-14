Draya Michele Flaunts Her Curves In A Fierce Hot Pink 2-Piece

Draya Michele knew how to serve a look and capture all of her angles in the right lighting. On Thursday, May 14, the multi-hyphenated model took to Instagram to show off her latest quarantine look.

She posed in a two-piece ensemble which consisted a hot pink bustier with a matching high-waisted skirt that hugged her curves in all the right places. She took not one, but two sultry photos in what appeared to be a bright yellow room which made the hot pink color pop even brighter.

In the first picture, the Basketball Wives star turned her body to the side to show off the profiled angle of her front and back curves. Her arm was crooked to a 90-degree angle, covering her mid-section, however fans were able to see the ruffled effect from the side of the skirt.

She kept her head faced towards the camera from a higher angle, which gave the impression she was looking downward into the lens. From there, she gave an ever so-slight pout with her glossy pink lips.

The second photo is a complete full frontal shot, with Michele’s face turned away from the camera. At that angle, fans could see the front of the bustier-style top that was being held together by a golden open-clasp ring. Without arms covering, the model served a clear view of her workout-inducing abs that peeked from under the skirt.

For her accessories, she continued the gold trend with two thin necklaces that draped onto her chest. The shorter of the two was her name written in script lettering; the other looked to have a pendant with a flattened side profile of the Egyptian Goddess Queen Nefertiti.

She finished off her golden look with a set of thin, low-hanging hoops in her ears. With her face at the profile angle, Instagram users could see her winged eye under her flirty eyelashes.

The actress tagged the online clothing store superdown in the caption as she is an ambassador for the brand, so showing off the merchandise was all in a day’s work. It took no time for her 8 million fans to catch wind of the new outfit.

The photo gained over 30,000 likes within the hour it was posted along with close to 300 comments. Many of the reactions were short and sweet, embracing Michele’s beauty and curves.

“Always the flyest Draya,” commented one Instagram user followed by two heart emoji.

“Beautiful queen,” posted another user with the sparkly heart emoji. Even fellow selfie queen, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, commented under the photo set.

“So pretty,” she said along with a vibrating heart emoji.