Angela Simmons Slays In Curve-Hugging Mini Dress & Black High Heels

Angela Simmons shared several new photos on her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon, and she oozed with confidence in these. The Growing Up Hip Hop star tends to be bold in how she presents herself, and that was certainly the case with these new snaps.

The new snaps that Angela posted show her with fresh hair extensions and a gorgeous Fashion Nova mini dress. As is typically the case when she is showcasing new extensions, she noted that these are from the Dhair Boutique.

One of Angela’s Thursday afternoon captions detailed that she is moving at her own pace. In the other post, which contained three photos showcasing the same ensemble, she teased that she loves herself whether “he” loves her or not.

The black dress that Angela chose to wear for these snaps was the perfect choice for her fearless personality. The outfit appeared to have a red floral print on it and it had ruffles along the hemline and neckline. The bodice had lace-up detailing and a low scoop neckline that allowed her to flaunt a bit of cleavage.

The fit of the dress was such that all of Angela’s curves were beautifully accentuated. The garment had long sleeves and featured an off-the-shoulder style, allowing her to show a bit of skin. The ensemble ended at her mid-thigh, and she wore black high heels with silver hoop earrings to complete the look.

Angela appeared to wear a pink eyeshadow and dark eyeliner, along with a muted pink color on her lips. Her long extensions were styled with a side part, and her curls cascaded over her shoulders.

The images were snapped outdoors on a patio, with the reality star standing against a white brick wall for several of the shots. In another picture, she stood in front of an open sliding glass patio door with a chair behind her.

The pair of Instagram posts snagged a combined 65,000 likes within a couple of hours. About 750 comments were posted between the two sets of uploads as well, and Angela’s followers loved this sexy vibe.

“Sexxy lady hot dress,” teased one follower.

“I am so loving that dress looks good,” noted a fan.

“Woman u look intoxicating,” praised another admirer.

“Angela Angela Angela! Looking like a double scoop of Butterfinger ice cream,” declared someone else.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star has been sharing quite a few workout videos and pictures over the past few weeks. She has been working hard, and these new photos show that her diligence and determination has paid off. Angela proves that confidence is sexy, and her millions of followers clearly agree.