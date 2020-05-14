LeBron James, Stephen Curry Will Have To Return Part Of Their NBA Salaries

Per an agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), players will begin to receive 25 percent less in their paychecks beginning on Friday, May 15. However, some of the league’s top stars will actually have to reimburse the NBA in order to comply with the agreement, according to ESPN‘s NBA front office expert Bobby Marks. Most notably, former NBA MVPs and multi-time champions LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The agreement to reduce pay comes as a temporary measure to compensate for lost revenue amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the NBA having suspended its 2019-20 campaign on March 11 in the wake of its first positive player test, the league has lost out on income from live attendance, television broadcasts and other revenue streams. The agreement deems that the players, the league and its teams all bare financial responsibility for the loss of revenue.

However, while many players have continued to receive paychecks, some stars — like James and Curry — had received the entirety of their ’19-20 salaries in advance. As a result, salary reductions will come out of their advance payments for next season, beginning with their November 15 paychecks. Those players will essentially have an IOU per paycheck to their teams, ranging from $390,000 in James’ case to $420,000 for Curry, for each time there is a scheduled 25 percent pay reduction.

Other big-name NBA stars who had already been paid their annual salary in full include the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, John Wall of the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons’ Blake Griffin, all of whom were originally slated to earn more than $33 million this season.

Per Marks, if the league is forced to cancel games outright, the reduction in players’ salary reduction could ultimately swell to 40 percent. Should the season be canceled entirely, players are projected to lose more than $1 billion in total salary, which includes payouts for postseason play. However, if the NBA is able to return to action this season and the ’19-20 campaign simply picks up where it left off in March, teams will be responsible for refunding the full amount of deferred salary to their players.

Whether or not the league can safely resume play while the U.S. continues to see approximately 20,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection daily (per the May 14 CDC statistics) remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, return-to-play scenarios are being discussed by the league, some of which would call for the season to be concluded from a single location. To that end, florida Governor Ron DeSantis has invited the league to use his state as the venue, as reported previously by The Inquisitr.