Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Cleavage In Yellow Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Sofia Bevarly gave her fans a treat earlier this afternoon with a sexy series of snaps. The Instagram upload included three new photos that showcased her bronze body.

The first image in the series captured Sofia posed outside. She did not reveal her exact location, but as her followers know, she has been practicing social distancing at home in Florida. It looked like it was the perfect day, and a ton of lush greenery appeared in her background. Different hues of green could be seen thanks to the sunlight that spilled over the landscape. Sofia rested one hand on her leg and ran the other through her long, brunette tresses while staring into the camera with her almond eyes.

Sofia nearly let it all hang out in the tantalizing set of photos, sporting a yellow knit crop top that treated her audience to a good look at her voluptuous assets. A small section of her hair came spilling over her chest, directing even more attention to her ample bust. The shirt had long sleeves and buttoned up the middle while hugging her tiny frame. Meanwhile, the banana yellow color proved to be the perfect complement to Sofia’s sun-kissed skin.

On her lower half, the model sported a pair of impossibly tiny Daisy Dukes that highlighted her trim legs. The frayed pants were made of dark wash denim and were almost as small as a pair of underpants, hitting at her upper thighs. The model teased her fans even more by spreading her legs while nearly giving a glimpse up her shorts. The next pic in the set showed another side of Sofia’s personality as she flashed a huge smile for the camera. The last image in the collection showed her clad in the same outfit but giving a more serious look.

In her caption, Sofia said that she is feeling fortunate and added a trio of yellow heart emoji to match the color of her top. She wore her long, dark tresses down, and they spilled messily on her shoulders. She appeared to showcase her natural beauty and wore only a small application of eyeliner.

Fans were far from shy about showing their love for the sexy shot, and it’s accrued over 21,000 likes and 320 comments.

“I feel pretty fortunate for seeing this on my feed,” one follower commented with a few heart-eye emoji.

“My god u r so beautiful AND hot,” a second social media user complimented.

“Seeing a beautiful goddess as ur self amd thankful there are such beautiful women like u to appreciate,” another raved.