Bebe Rexha Rocks Tied-Up Gray Balenciaga Top & Skintight Adidas Pants During Quarantine

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself during quarantine.

The “Meant to Be” hitmaker stunned in a short-sleeved gray Belenciaga T-shirt which had the designer’s name written in white on the left. Rexha tied up the garment from the front and paired the ensemble with skintight high-waisted Adidas pants with their iconic three white stripes going down the side. The singer sported her wavy blond and black hair down and left her nails short and didn’t opt for any nail polish for the occasion. The 30-year-old put in small earrings and didn’t wear any other visible accessories. For her makeup application, she appeared to be going for a fairly natural look and seemingly had on eyeliner and eyeshadow.

For her most recent upload, Rexha was captured sitting down. She was snapped from the thighs up and rested one hand on her hip. Rexha displayed a hint of her profile by turning her head over to the side slightly. She looked at the camera lens with a subtle smirk and showed off her strong jawline. Behind her looked to be a table with a cup on top that had “dog mom” written on it.

For her caption, she told fans she was on her 64th day of self-isolating. Rexha, who naturally has black hair, expressed that her roots are growing back and that the black is trying to make a comeback.

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting her followers know where she is spending her quarantine.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 315,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 10.3 million followers.

“OMG BRUNETTE BEBE IS REAL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Actually this hairstyle looks pretty good,” another devotee shared.

“How, just how are you so sooo pretty??” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Quarantine has made you even more pretty,” a fourth admirer commented.

The coronavirus pandemic has made an impact on people globally. In March, Rexha took to Instagram to share a photo of herself naked to grab the attention of her followers, so she could urge them to stay at home. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was one of the many high-profile celebrities who participated in the “I Stay Home For” movement. On the piece of paper that covered her body, Rexha wrote she is currently staying home for her grandma, friends, family, and her fans.

Previously, she had announced that her friend’s friend had died of the virus.