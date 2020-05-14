Bella Thorne Shows Off Her New Hair On Instagram

Bella Thorne recently switched up her look, changing out her ever-present blue highlights for blond strands. She documented the change in several portraits on Instagram, sharing the three-photo set with her 22.9 million followers on Thursday, May 14.

Bella’s locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back in messy, beachy waves. Her tresses were largely a deep auburn, with shades of platinum interspersed throughout. The two hues gave her hair a two-toned look. Two cornsilk-colored pieces framed her face and tumbled down in front of her honey brown eyes.

The actress wore a loose-fitting black tee that made her highlighted hair stand out even more. The blouse, which featured rolled-up sleeves, fell over the front of her tiny denim shorts. Her Daisy Dukes were distressed, the bottoms barely reaching her upper thighs.

As for her jewelry, Bella rocked her usual two silver watches and several bracelets on each wrist. She also wore a large ring.

She looked directly at the camera in the first photo, jutting out one hip. Her arms hung down by her sides, one hand touching her thigh.

In the second snapshot, Bella turned sideways, tugging on the bottom of her shirt with both hands. She flashed the camera a large grin, her pearly white teeth showing. Her multi-colored hair swirled around her shoulders and back, showing off the different shades.

The third image was similar to the first, only Bella’s hands were in motion and appeared blurry. She seemed to wear a serious facial expression as she locked eyes with the lens.

Bella appeared mostly fresh-faced in the photos, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with a warm blush, and her plump pout was a rosy pink hue.

In the caption of the slideshow, the former Disney channel star asked fans what they thought of her newly dyed tresses.

Bella’s fans flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise and tell her their thoughts.

One fan compared Bella’s new hair to Lindsay Lohan‘s iconic blond highlights from the 2003 Disney movie, Freaky Friday.

“Serving me Anna from Freaky Friday vibes,” they wrote.

Others gushed about her new style.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” shared a follower.

“Looks really good!” a third social media user exclaimed. “Very pretty.”

“I LOVE,” declared a fourth fan in all-caps.

As of press time, the Instagram set racked up more than 330,000 likes and received over 2,200 comments.