Charly Jordan Flaunts Incredible Figure In Cheeky Zebra-Print Bikini

Charly Jordan knows how to wear a bikini. The model put her incredible figure on display in a cheeky, zebra-print two piece in her latest Instagram share.

The model’s bikini was a neon green color with charcoal grey zebra stripes. The top featured a low-cut design that exposed her cleavage. The cheeky bottoms were a classic bikini style that had thin straps on the sides. She teamed the bikini with a pair of white slip-on shoes. She completed her poolside look with a matching bucket hat.

Charly’s post consisted of four photos that captured her striking several different poses outside a building. The first picture saw her from behind at a side angle, showing off her backside. With her legs slightly parted and her back arched, she flaunted her booty and slender waist. The pose also put her shapely back on display. She looked over her shoulder and bit her thumb in a seductive manner while gazing at the camera.

In the second image, Charly showed off more of her backside while she modeled on top of a lion statue near the building. The shot was taken from an angle below her, giving her fans a nice look at her derrière and toned thighs while she bent one knee.

The third picture was similar to the second in that she was on top of the statue. However, she faced the camera at a slight angle, showing off her flat abs as well as her shapely legs.

Charly showcased the front of her body in the last photo, which pictured her standing in the same area she stood in the first snapshot. She posed with one leg slightly forward, accentuating her long legs. She placed one hand on her head while she gave the camera a serious look. The pose put her chiseled abs on display.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 104,000 of her followers hitting the like button within in hour of her sharing it.

In a lengthy caption, she explained that she had been going through a lot of changes, and thanked her fans for their support.

Dozens of her fans offered their encouragement, while also complimenting her on the stunning photoshoot.

“Looking fantastic, life will get bette,” one fan wrote.

“Just keep doing what you’re doing and being true to yourself! That’s all that matters!!!” a second follower commented.

“You’re awesome, Miss, and while some days are harder than others, the sun always rises, and so shall you!” a third Instagram user chimed in.