Kelly Dodd Apologizes After Saying Coronavirus Was ‘God’s Way Of Thinning The Herd’

Kelly Dodd shocked and surprised people on social media after saying that she believed the coronavirus was “God’s way of thinning the herd,” and suggesting that “people are gonna die” regardless.

As Hollywood Life reports, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Twitter to apologize for her comments.

I’m so sorry if I offended anyone regarding the Coronavirus,” Kelly wrote. “Like millions of Americans I’m frustrated and longing for the way things were but I absolutely empathize with those who’ve lost loved ones.”

Kelly appeared in an Instagram live video where she made comments about the coronavirus killing people and appeared to be hanging out closer than the 6-foot social distancing guidelines issued by the city of New York City. People also criticized her for traveling from her home in California to New York, where her fiance Rick Leventhal lives, pointing out that self-isolation guidelines include restricting unnecessary travel.

Others slammed her for leaving behind her 13-year-old daughter Jolie during the crisis while she traveled across the country.

She later made comments about “thinning the herd” and downplayed the threat of the global pandemic, further upsetting followers and her fellow castmates on the show.

While some people cheered Kelly for owning up to her previous comments, others felt that she was still downplaying the situation.

“I don’t think things will go back to the way they were for a long time,” said one person.

“I agree which is what’s frustrating me so much…but I understand I need to be more sensitive about the situation,” she said.

Others suggested that Dodd was only apologizing because her PR team told her to. She commented on one of these claims, saying that she had had a change of heart and that no one had forced her apology.

“Not a single person told me told me to apologize especially a non existent PR team I promise you…I just stepped back a little,” she said.

A source recently said that while Dodd is trying to keep “everyone happy,” she isn’t going to stop visiting her fiance and she isn’t worried about getting sick.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra Judge called out Dodd for the comments, calling them “unbelievable” and criticizing her for lacking compassion for those impacted by COVID-19.

Vicki Gunvalson commented on the clip showing Dodd dismissing the pandemic with a succinct “Wow!”

However, Vicki has faced her own backlash after tweeting that California Governor Gavin Newsom should allow some people to return to work even as the virus continued to spread throughout the state.