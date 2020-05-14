Liane V Sizzles In A Black Bikini For Funny Quarantine Video

Liane's video was shown in reverse.

Liane Valenzuela, better known as Liane V, entertained her 4.6 million Instagram followers with some coronavirus-themed content on Wednesday. The singer, model, and influencer uploaded a funny video that began with a few shots of her flaunting her phenomenal figure in a bikini.

In the caption of her post, Liane explained that her video was meant to be a visual representation of her reaction to learning that “they added 3 more months to quarantine.”

Liane was shown rocking a black string bikini with adjustable triangle cups that clung to her curvaceous cleavage. The tops of the cups featured tiny triangle-shaped cutouts. The model’s matching bottoms featured long ties on the sides with metallic beads on the ends of the strings. The front of the garment sat down low to better showcase Liane’s taut, toned tummy.

The TikTok star was also wearing a sheer black robe over her bathing suit. The front of the gossamer garment was completely open. She accessorized her chic and sophisticated ensemble with a pair of over-sized sunglasses with black frames and dark lenses.

Liane was shown taking her shades off and leaping into a pool. She didn’t remove her fluttering robe. The rest of the video was shown in reverse, and it included a few fun edits. The model’s splash was undone, and she walked backwards away from the pool. The video then cut to footage of Liane in a closet. She jumped up, and her robe disappeared so that she was only clad in her bikini.

A pair of skintight white shorts and a black T-shirt appeared to fly onto Liane’s body. She then walked backwards to her bed, yawned, and flopped down as she threw the covers over herself. In the caption of her post, she asked her fans to wake her up “when this is all over.”

As of this writing, Liane’s video has racked up over 78,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“So sorry about that 3 months deal, people are really gonna go stir crazy now. But as long as you got your family, I know you’re good,” read one response to her post.

“How cute! You’re stunning girl!” another admirer wrote.

“I swear a potato sack would still look good on you!!!” gushed a third fan.

“Same,” read Jena Frumes’ response, which included a heart emoji and a crying laughing emoji.

Jena has also been treating her fans to quarantine-related content with a sexy twist. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model and influencer was pictured rocking a skimpy blue lingerie set in a photo that she uploaded to Instagram last month. In her caption, she asked her followers what their sleep schedules have been like during quarantine.