Jesy Nelson Channels Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake In Denim Bra & Bottoms

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself during quarantine. The singer has been regularly updating fans with new outfit pics and her most recent didn’t disappoint.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” songstress stunned in a denim bra, which displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She didn’t opt for any clothing over the top and paired the ensemble with denim bottoms with frayed hems that were only visible from the thighs up. Nelson put on a light blue denim hat and appeared to have on lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner. The 28-year-old is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for shoulder-length brunette hair. She showed off the many tattoos on her arms and her belly button piercing.

For the image, Nelson posed in front of a plain white backdrop. She placed both hands in her pockets and looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression. She had fierce intense eyes and parted her legs for the portrait shot.

For her caption, she referenced Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, who are still remembered for their matching denim ensembles in the early 2000s. According to E! Online, the duo wore the outfits at the 2001 American Music Awards and is considered an iconic moment in pop culture.

Nelson didn’t include a geotag on her post. However, in a recent interview with Capital FM, she admitted that she has been self-isolating with her best friend during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 151,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.8 million followers.

“YAS GIRL! YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Oh you are a treat for the eye,” another devotee shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Only you could pull off that much denim, damn,” remarked a third fan.

“Your feed this week has honestly been giving me life Jesy, you look incredible,” a fourth admirer commented.

Nelson is no stranger to wearing denim ensembles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the X Factor winner stunned in a white crop top. She wrapped herself up in a loose-fitted denim shirt, which hung off her shoulders and wore the outfit with high-waisted denim jeans. Nelson put on white heels and sported shoulder-length brunette hair. To complete the look, she opted for a Louis Vuitton headscarf on top that had their signature logo printed all over.