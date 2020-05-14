’90 Day Fiancé’: Star Jorge Nava Trusting God To Find His Next Girlfriend After Prison Release

After spending over 2 years in prison, Jorge Nava is finally a free man, but the 90 Day Fiancé star isn’t quite ready to start dating again, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

The reality personality was released from prison on May 12 and celebrated his first day of freedom by enjoying a great meal then reconnecting with his fans and followers on social media. During a recent Instagram Live, he told viewers that he’s not really ready to start dating again but has decided to surrender to a higher power when it comes to his love life.

“I’ll let God bring that one into my life next. I won’t really try to go [looking],” he said, before revealing he’s not interested in frivolous hookups or looking to “pick up some new chicks” right now.

“I really don’t want to talk about the relationship stuff right now, but we’ll see where things go.”

Nava was catapulted to reality TV fame after appearing on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé with his then-girlfriend Anfisa Arkhipchenko, a 20-year-old from Russia. The pair connected on Facebook after Nava became infatuated with Arkhipchenko’s photos. He reached out multiple times until he got the woman to agree to meet him and the couple embarked on an expensive vacation around Europe. Nava presented himself as a rich American man and Arkhipchenko agreed to marry him and relocate to the United States.

Unfortunately for the duo, the honeymoon phase of their relationship quickly faded when Arkhipchenko realized that Nava wasn’t as wealthy as he claimed to be and he refused to buy her the things she wanted, including a $10,000 handbag. As the season went on, the pair continued to argue and Nava’s friends and family became worried about Arkhipchenko’s intentions. The couple eventually separated but did not immediately get divorced.

In 2018, Nava was arrested and charged for carrying over 200 pounds of marijuana, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Fans of the duo assumed they had been working to reconcile when Arkhipchenko began sharing updates about Nava’s case, but that assumption was soon put to rest after it was revealed the woman had a new man in her life. Both Arkhipchenko and Nava have found a new interest in health and fitness. Nava is noticeably slimmer after serving time and is now hoping to bulk up like The Rock, while Arkhipchenko is a personal trainer and YouTube star.

It’s currently unclear if the duo will return to the 90 Day franchise, but fans of the show can keep up with the current season on Sundays on TLC.