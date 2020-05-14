Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Sizzles In Red Bra And Panties

Instagram model Caroline O’Mahony revealed the two moods she has experienced during the coronavirus quarantine. She showed off her tanned physique in a red bra and matching panties for her latest post which was meant to embody one of her moods.

The 22-year-old has been sharing fitness and wellness tips with her followers during the COVID-19 crisis, and in her new upload she showed the difference that taking care of your body can have while coping with the lock down. O’Mahony posed for a mirror selfie in her apartment. A television hung above a fire place beside her, and the model’s kitchen area was visible in the background. It was her sculpted figure that took center stage for the at-home snap.

O’Mahony had her long straight black hair down and parted to the left side. Her head was slightly tilted so most of her face could be seen from behind her phone which she held up with her right hand. The YouTube star wore a red lace bra which showcased her ample cleavage. O’Mahony also sported a pair high-waist panties that matched her bra.

The fitness model held her left hand close to her hip near the small strap of her underwear. Her body was turned a bit with her right leg slightly forward. This pose helped accentuate her shapely thighs and curvaceous backside. The Instagram star’s freshly tanned skin made her defined midsection pop. Her chiseled arms and shoulders were made even more prominent by the thin strap of her bra.

O’Mahony included a caption describing her quarantine personalities. She either had her makeup, hair, and clothing all done up, or resorted to bumming around on the couch in baggy comfy clothes. The steamy photo caught the attention of her 668,000 Instagram followers. Over 17,000 of them smashed the “like” button in just over two hours. She received more than 150 comments and her replies were swamped with heart-eye and fire emoji.

“Wow you look amazing,” a female follower wrote while adding two heart-eye emoji.

“Your shape is something else babe,” another wrote.

Multiple followers responded to the fitness model’s caption.

“Hahaha I literally couldn’t relate more!! You look gorgeous girl (and I’m sure you look just as gorgeous with the unbrushed hair),” one Instagram user replied.

“So SPOT ON,” another commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this month O’Mahony gave a view of her booty in workout gear. She snapped the pics from her home gym, and the post garnered more than 23,000 likes from her loyal fans.