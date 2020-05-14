Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs And Curvy Booty In White Crop Top, Gray Leggings

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” Yanet Garcia, looked sizzling-hot in her Thursday afternoon Instagram upload. She has spent much of her time over the past few months focused on building a fitness empire showcasing her personal workout strategies. With this new snap, it appears that she has posted the perfect picture for convincing her followers that she knows what she’s doing.

The new photo posted by Yanet included a geotag suggesting that it was taken in Los Angeles, California. She was photographed outdoors, leaning against a red brick wall as she stood on plain gray concrete. She was standing with one leg bent, her foot braced against the painted bricks.

Yanet had her back to the wall, her infamous bum resting against the brick as well. She wore her auburn hair in a loose ponytail, her long tresses cascading over her shoulder and chest. She smiled broadly as she looked toward the photographer, one hand resting on her thigh and the other on her hip.

The fitness starlet wore a short white crop top that showcased her muscular arms and taut midriff. She paired the crop top with a set of gray, textured leggings that accentuated her athletic legs and pert derriere, appearing to arch her back slightly to emphasize her impressive curves.

In her caption, Yanet shared some motivational thoughts with her millions of followers. She urged her fans to fully commit and believe entirely in what they set their minds out to do, a tidbit that seemed to resonate with her followers.

Nearly 90,000 of Yanet’s 13.3 million followers liked this new post within the first hour after it had first been uploaded. In addition, more than 350 comments were posted with fans praising both the photo and the motivational thought that Yanet had written.

“So in love with this photo,” detailed one fan.

“Gorgeous shot! You look amazing,” praised an impressed follower.

“You just made me believe. Thank you @iamyanetgarcia true inspiration,” declared another fan.

“So so so so so cute,” said someone else.

Yanet has been working hard on developing her own line of workout plans. About a week ago, she shared some details on an at-home plan she had put together and this new upload shows that she knows how to get results.

This photo is not the most revealing snap that Yanet has shared on Instagram in the past few weeks. Other recent uploads show her flaunting her bum in a tiny bikini or other fairly revealing ensembles. Despite this particular photo being less sultry than some of her others, Yanet’s followers had plenty of love for this look and they always seem anxious to see more.