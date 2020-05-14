Natalie Roser Sizzles In Steamy Instagram Update Wearing Nothing But Bikini Bottoms

Blond bombshell Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a stunning snap in which she went completely topless with nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms on. Natalie clutched a piece of yellow fabric to her chest to hide her ample assets for the photo, an outtake from a photoshoot for Series magazine. The pictures in the magazine were taken by photographer Megan Batson, and Natalie tagged her in the caption of the post.

Natalie didn’t include a geotag to specify her location, but she appeared to be outside with a worn stone wall behind her and a thick wooden post beside her. The sunlight illuminated half of Natalie’s body, giving her bronzed skin a golden glow. She wore a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms that featured a bold, colorful print. The bikini bottoms left her toned stomach exposed, and thin strings tied at above her hips, elongating her legs.

Natalie’s long blond locks were pulled up in a bun and accessorized with a colorful scrunchie. She wore no other accessories beyond a pair of statement earrings and a delicate ring on one hand.

Natalie had a huge smile on her face in the shot, and appeared to be looking or laughing at something out of the frame. She rested one hand on the wooden post beside her and clutched the piece of yellow fabric to her chest with the other hand.

Though Natalie managed to cover up most of her ample assets, a hint of her curves was still visible on either side of the piece of fabric. Her sculpted physique looked stunning in the snap, and her natural beauty shone thanks to what seemed like a minimal beauty look.

Natalie’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot outtake, and the post racked up over 4,200 likes within just 26 minutes. It also received 64 comments from her eager fans.

“Looking forward to the video and more outtakes from 3.0,” one fan commented.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another follower added.

“Perfection especially with that smile,” one fan said, loving Natalie’s facial expression.

“You are so hot,” a fourth fan commented, and included a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

Natalie loves to flaunt her toned physique for her eager Instagram followers, and just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she did just that in a skimpy navy blue bikini. The swimsuit she wore in the close-up snap was from the brand Ark Swimwear, and despite the simple silhouette, it looked incredible on her bronzed body, which looked flawless in the sunlight.