Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly ‘Disagreeing More Than Usual’ During Quarantine

A source told HollywoodLife that living in quarantine has created more tension than usual in the relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are struggling through quarantine. According to a source speaking with HollywoodLife, the couple has been spending too much time together while quarantined in their home in Los Angeles, and it’s starting to wear on both of them. Things are reportedly tense between the married couple right now as they try to balance work, parenting, and time apart from one another while in the same house.

The source said that the rapper and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star have been “disagreeing more than usual.”

“They’ve been trying to take some space from each other, but it’s been really difficult. The quarantine has actually been really hard spending so much time in close quarters with all of the kids,” the source explained.

The source also said that right now, the quarantine is taking more of a toll on Kim than it is on Kanye.

“She’s doing the best she can. It’s been a little tough on her to find time to get everything done and take time for herself,” the source admits. “Kim is dealing with a lot of stress between the kids and balancing her [law] studies, KKW Beauty and SKIMS brands. — The quarantine has just added to the stress,” the source said.

At the end of April, Kanye took the kids to Wyoming for a few days, and it apparently provided some temporary relief for Kim. The source said that getting that quiet time made her realize how much she needs it.

Both Kim and Kanye have found quarantining to be stressful, which has led to more fights between them. The couple apparently agree that they are spending too much time together, but they can’t find a way around that particular problem, the source said.

HollywoodLife reports that rumors have been swirling about the strain in Kim and Kanye’s marriage for weeks. Neither one of them has addressed any issues publicly. Kanye hasn’t tweeted since March, and Kim is still using her social channels to promote her various products.

Previous reporting in Us Weekly suggested that Kim felt like she needed space apart from Kanye at the moment. A source told the magazine that Kim is still trying to balance parenting with getting her law degree, and it’s difficult if Kanye isn’t helping out as much as he could. The source also said that Kanye’s “controlling” nature has put strain on their relationship, in part because Kim feels that Kanye is trying to impose his views on her life.