Adele Is Thrilled About Her New Life As A Single Woman, Report Claims

Adele is reportedly living her best life after abruptly ending her marriage to husband Simon Konecki.

Fans of the 15-time Grammy winner have seen a physical change in her life. She revealed several weeks ago that she’s lost more than 100 pounds over the past year. In addition, she has reportedly changed her lifestyle choices by quitting smoking and taking her fitness more seriously.

Although she was proactive about making changes to her body, Hollywood Life reports she won’t be making any changes to her romantic life. After more than one year of being separated from Konecki, a source revealed to the outlet that Adele is just fine without a romantic partner at the moment.

“She doesn’t need a man to be happy. Right now, her focus is on being a mom and on her music,” the insider said of Adele, adding that she’s “perfectly happy being single.”

A rep for Adele announced she and Konecki were separating back in April 2019. The couple married in 2012 and welcomed their son, Angelo Adkins, that same year. Although they aren’t together, the exes reportedly remain civil with one another for the sake of their son. Adele also lives across the street from her ex so he can have more quality time with Angelo.

While Adele isn’t dating anyone at the moment, she did attempt to move on from Konecki last year. She was rumored to be dating rapper Skepta back in September 2019. According to The Sun, the pair went on several dates but weren’t completely ready to commit to a relationship. At the time, Skepta had ended his relationship with Naomi Campbell. However, their friends were reportedly holding on to hope that they would make their romance official.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection,” a source said.

Following her fling with Skepta, Adele reportedly decided to focus on her self-care. In addition to her weight loss, she has reportedly been “working on her best self” and is in a positive space at the moment. Her new attitude has reportedly changed the music she’s known for. Throughout her career, Adele has belted out breakup ballads like “Chasing Pavements,” “Someone Like You,” and “Hello.” Reportedly, her upcoming new album will not focus on her relationship with Konecki. The album is slated to release in September 2020. Adele’s last album, 25, was released in 2015, followed by her 2016-2017 worldwide tour.