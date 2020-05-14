Karina Lisenbee Flaunts Her Bikini Body In A Flirty New Pic: ‘Dropping Off Some Vibes’

Fitness model Karina Lisenbee shared a flirty new pic with her 1.6 million Instagram followers yesterday. In the photo, she wore a skimpy white string bikini that flaunted her toned figure and incredible curves.

The model posed in front of a full-length mirror to snap the picture, and she kept her legs pressed together and lifted one hand upwards while making the peace sign symbol with her fingers. She puckered her lips and closed her eyes to add a playful vibe to the photograph while snapping the selfie with her iPhone camera.

Karina’s top hugged her ample bosom, revealing her cleavage and collar. She also showcased her chiseled abs and shapely legs, much to the delight of her loyal fan base.

Her Instagram geotag indicated that she took the pic in Los Angeles, California, and it looked like she posed from her bedroom. Her pet dog slept on the end of the bed, visible behind her. A large dreamcatcher and a map of the world adorned the bedroom along with various other items.

To complete her look, Karina left her long, wavy blond hair loose, pulling it over her right shoulder and allowing her locks to cascade down her side. It looked like she was wearing a light layer of makeup, including pink lipstick, highlighter and mascara. It also seemed like she may have groomed and sculpted her eyebrows into perfect arches.

She accessorized with a dainty chain pendant necklace and a silver bracelet. Her fingernails looked freshly painted white.

In her caption, Karina wished her followers a good week and wrote that she hoped everyone was doing okay amid the pandemic. She added a pink flower emoji, a peace sign emoji and three pink heart emoji to her message.

Her image proved to be a hit with her fans, garnering over 97,000 likes and more than 640 comments.

“I really think that… as a species… @karinaelle would be my recommendation as representative of our genetic potential,” gushed one fan.

“Karina vibes are like if sunshine had abs and Quads,” raved another Instagram user, trailing their message with a heart-eyes, peach and sun emoji.

“Thank you! This cheered me up. Potentially three more months of quarantine in SoCal. I could just focus on my fitness,” wrote a third person, adding a butterfly emoji to their remark.

Last week, Karina shared an intense at-home workout video. She wore a black sports bra and matching shorts in the short clip, revealing her killer figure to the camera and offering exercise tips to her fans.