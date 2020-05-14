Lisa Morales Showcases Curves In Red Crop Top & Tights In Ab Circuit Videos

Lisa Morales lit up her Instagram feed in a red-hot number. The model wore a matching outfit to complete an insane ab workout where she confessed that “you can hear me breathing.”

Lisa’s fans were also short of breath when they saw her in the workout gear. She wore a red crop top that showed off her toned arms and stomach. The top had a sexy lace-up detail in the front as well as an elasticated band.

The red tights had the same lace-up feature in the front which could be very convenient to adjust according to your comfort level. The high-waisted pants were also very flattering and seemed to cinch in her already minuscule waist.

The model, who is of Cuban descent, styled her hair away from her face. She wore a high messy bun to keep it out of the way while she got down to the business of exercising. She also appeared to have lightly made up her face, highlighting her eyes and mouth.

The post has four separate videos that helped fans exercise their stomach muscles. Interestingly, Lisa did not include one set of sit-ups and relied on other exercises to tone the abdominal region.

The first video showed Lisa crouching on all fours. She then extended her left leg backward, while reaching forward with her right arm. She then alternated to the other side to complete many reps. Lisa took a break to show off off her abs by pointing to them and smiling at the camera.

Lisa moved into a downward dog position. She tapped each foot with the opposite hand and kept up a steady pace as a form of cardio. Her fans were also treated to a profile view of her voluptuous booty, trim thighs, and calves in this particular clip.

In the following video, Lisa did another variation of the plank exercise. She balanced herself on her arms and toes and then moved from side-to-side by using her arms. She kept her feet in one position.

Finally, while still in the same position, Lisa balanced herself on her arms and moved her legs from side-to-side.

The video clip was very well received by Lisa’s fans. More than 11,500 fans liked the clip and many also sang her praises in the comments section. While the majority of people simply posted a variety of emoji, others told Lisa what they thought about the post.

One fan declared that they were “in love with the outfit.”

“I should do this, I need your body!” another follower raved.

A third Instagrammer expressed a similar sentiment when they complimented Lisa.

“Love this workout and you look so beautiful in red outfit,” they added.