Katerina Rozmajzl Sizzles In A Neon Yellow Bikini While Lounging By The Pool

Katerina Rozmajzl looked absolutely stunning her most recently Instagram share on Thursday afternoon. The former Miss Georgia flashed her curves while relaxing outdoors.

In the sexy snap, Katerina went full bombshell as she rocked a neon yellow bikini. The top boasted long sleeves and clung tightly to her chest. The garment also included a low cut neckline to flaunt her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and helped to spotlight her tiny waist, round booty, and killer legs. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the snap.

She accessorized the style with a pair of sunglasses on top of her head, some dangling earrings, and rings on her fingers.

Katerina sat by a swimming pool and dipped her toes in the water as she arched her back. She placed both of her hands behind her for balance and tilted her head towards the sky as she soaked up some sun. In the background of the shot, some green trees could be seen.

Katerina wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the loose strands in flowing curls that cascaded down her back.

She also wore a gorgeous makeup look. The application appeared to include a dusting of soft pink eye shadow and sculpted brows, as well as long lashes and thick black eyeliner.

She also looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her chin, nose, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Katerina’s 799,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love and support for the post. The photo garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first 25 minutes after it was uploaded. Fans also left nearly 80 comments in that time.

“Goddess,” one follower said.

“Always a stunner,” another wrote.

“UR literally a doll,” remarked a third social media user.

“U look very beautiful and gorgeous looking girl. I love your beautiful long blonde hair,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure in skimpy ensembles for her sexy social media snapshots. She’s often seen rocking tiny tops, tight jeans, scanty bathing suits and more in her photos.

Recently Katerina’s fans went wild over a photo of her sporting a pink one-piece bathing suit with her hair wrapped up in a while towel. That post has earned more than 62,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.