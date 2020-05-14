Sommer Ray Flaunts Round Booty In Daisy Dukes & Corset Top, Poses With Car

Sommer Ray showed off her stunning curves in a new post on Instagram on Thursday. The model shared a photo of herself sporting incredibly tiny Daisy Dukes and a black corset top that left little to the imagination as she posed with a white car.

The sultry photos showed Sommer standing beside a vintage white car with the hood up and doors open. The images featured a grainy filter, giving the shoot an old-time feel. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on the model and highlighted her tan skin. Sommer looked positively radiant in her black and denim outfit.

Sommer’s look included a skintight, strapless corset top made of floral lace fabric. The top’s sweetheart neckline did little to contain Sommer’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the lace material was slightly sheer, giving fans a look at her flat tummy.

Sommer paired the corset with some light-washed, cuffed denim shorts. The shorts featured a high waist that hugged her hourglass figure closely. They were also incredibly short — the Daisy Dukes cut off at the very top of her thighs, exposing her lean legs and pert derriere.

Sommer added a ton of accessories to her look, including a black and white beaded belt, a pair of black sunglasses, black dangling earrings, and some elbow-length black gloves. She finished off the outfit with strappy heels.

Sommer appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, eyeliner, and a pink lipstick. She wore her long, brown hair tied up in a messy bun, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The post included several photos of Sommer leaning up against the car. In some, she squatted down and stuck her perky booty out, causing the shorts to ride up more. In others, she stood at the hood of the car and pointed her toes out, which elongated her muscular pins. She looked over her shoulder and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 210,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Sommer’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Oh my gawd. I literally screamed when I saw the second photo… Yasssssss,” one fan said.

“How are u this pretty,” another user added.

“Um okay you’re perfect,” a third follower wrote.

Sommer always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, she stripped down to a yellow polka dot bikini, which her followers loved.