Sophia Bush Shares A Stunning Topless Photo, Covers Herself With Flowers

Sophia Bush shared a breathtaking new photo on Wednesday, taken by her close friend Samantha Marq. She went topless for the creative photo shoot and used a large bouquet of pink flowers to hide her chest from the camera. Despite not wearing anything on her upper half, Bush wore a pair of white pants on her lower half and accessorized with a silver ring.

In her caption, Bush talked about her and Samantha’s desire to retain a “creative commitment” amid the lockdown restrictions. She said the image was a repost from Marq’s page as the start of “foliage week.” She also added specific details about the camera used to take the photograph.

The photograph showed the Love, Victor actress sitting on what appeared to be a wooden log situated in front of vibrant green foliage. She held the pink flowers across her chest while gazing serenely into the lens.

It seemed like the 37-year-old had used soft pink hues in her makeup application to create a dreamy look. It looked like she blended various shades of pink eyeshadow on her lids, filled in her lips with lipstick and then used mascara to thicken her lashes. As a finishing touch, it appeared that she sculpted her brows and dusted pink blush along her defined cheekbones.

Her wavy brunette locks hung loosely around her shoulders, a few tendrils fell across her face, adding a sultry vibe to the image.

The image proved to be a huge hit with her 3.6 million Instagram followers. Fans flocked to her comments section to praise Bush’s appearance, leaving more than 1,800 comments. Over 270,600 people liked the pic.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow said she looked “stunning,” and inserted a red heart emoji to her remark.

Other celebrities like Nyle DiMarco, Charlie Goldsmith, Ronnie Madra and Elisabeth Rohm also commented and liked Bush’s post.

“It’s a mad world, but nature looks good on you, Sophia,” wrote one fan, adding a pink flower emoji to their comment.

“This creativity is a light in the dark – excited to see what’s to come for foliage week!” exclaimed another admirer.

“Holy goodness. The most beautiful woman in the world holding my favorite flowers,” said a third Instagram user, trailing their message with a drooling emoji.

“How are you Benjamin Button’ing in quarantine like this?!!” chimed in the person running the official P.S. I Made This account.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the actress had landed the leading role in an upcoming CBS medical drama pilot called Good Sam.