Melissa Etheridge’s Daughter Bailey Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ Over Brother Beckett’s Death

She posted an emotional tribute to her late brother on Instagram.

Melissa Etheridge’s daughter Bailey is offering memories of her little brother on social media. In an Instagram post, she paid tribute to her brother Beckett Cypher following news on Wednesday that he had died of an opioid overdose.

Bailey, who’s 23, wrote in the post that was “heartbroken,” and was too overwhelmed by her emotions to say anything eloquent. She continued by expressing love for her brother, and thanking those who reached out to her to offer their condolences following the news of his death.

Along with the note, Bailey shared a series of photos of her and her brother. The photos spanned the entirety of their life growing up together, and included an image of him right after he was born, and another of the two of them playing in boxes as toddlers.

In a statement on Wednesday, Etheridge’s team first confirmed the news that her son had died. Beckett was Etheridge’s second child from her partnership with Julie Cypher. Like Bailey, he was conceived through artificial insemination with a sperm donation from singer David Crosby. The couple split in 2000.

In a statement to People, Etheridge said that she was joining families across the world who have lost someone to opioid addiction.

“My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends,” she continued.

Etheridge also said that her heart was “broken,” but she was grateful to those who had reached out to her as she works through her grief.

“We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me,” she continued.

Prior to Beckett’s death, Etheridge was performing from her home every night throughout her time in quarantine. Her promise to sing again suggests that, although she’s postponed concerts in the near term, she’ll likely return to them soon.

In addition to Bailey and Beckett, Etheridge also has two daughters with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels. In a 2008 article for The Daily Beast, Etheridge explained that Beckett was attuned to his mother’s sexuality, even at a young age.

“He, being 9 years old and very proud of his reading skills, read ‘Changes California Constitution to eliminate the right of same-sex couples to marry. He looked at me, very matter-of-factly and said, ‘Wow, that’s lame,'” she wrote at the time.