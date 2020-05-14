Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action Over A Woman’s Paternity Claims

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson threatened to take legal action against a woman who claims the NBA player is the father of her child, E! News reported.

Kardashian and Thompson enlisted legal assistance in handling the matter, as paternity rumors took the internet by storm this week. Kimberly Alexander, the woman making the paternity claim against Thompson, was served Wednesday, May 13 with a cease and desist letter.

In the letter, the former couple’s attorney, Marty Singer, orders Alexander to “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications.”

Singer also demanded in the cease and desist that Alexander refrain from defaming her clients on social media and remove all damaging posts, or she will soon find herself “in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.”

According to documents obtained by E! News, Thompson, 29, did take a paternity test in January of this year, and the results of that test were negative. Alexander then requested that Thompson take an additional paternity test. It is reported that he agreed to the second test, under the stipulation that an AABB-accredited lab administer the test.

There is apparently some disagreement between the parties involving the lab that performed the first test. Alexander allegedly had concerns about using that lab because they have a history with the Kardashian family.

E! News obtained a response from Alexander in regard to being served with the cease and desist letter, and she spoke on her frustrations pertaining to the original paternity test results.

“I feel like the whole issue originally stemmed from Tristan not wanting to choose a neutral setting for the DNA testing and using a Kardashian associated DNA Testing facility. I feel as if you really have nothing to hide then why not just go to a neutral testing site. And we both know what happened and exactly what went on between us, that’s all I can say for now.”

The two parents also made headlines earlier this week when fans speculated Kardashian was pregnant again with her and Thompson’s second child. The Good American mogul was attacked on social media with judgments and comments made by those who did not seem in favor of the pair expanding their family.

The Inquisitr reported the 35-year-old mother was “disgusted” by the claims being made about her online. The reality star responded to the attacks and criticisms she received, posting to her Twitter account that the pregnancy news was just a rumor.

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Khloe and Tristan have one child together. Their daughter, True Thompson is 2 years old. Thompson also has a son, Prince, 3, from a previous relationship.