Lele Pons Flaunts Bodacious Derriere And Curves In Skintight Workout Outfit

Lele Pons sent temperatures soaring around the world on social media after she shared several snapshots of herself working out on Thursday, May 14. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 40.7 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The YouTuber, who was born in Venezuela, was photographed outdoors on what appeared to be a rooftop deck as city skyline views filled the background behind her. Lele switched between a number of sexy and playful poses in the slideshow, which consisted of four photos. She smiled widely and stared into the camera in some of the photos, and averted the lens in others. Her long blond hair, which featured dark roots, did not appear to be styled as it fell down her back in slight waves.

The model did not appear to be wearing any makeup in the snapshot — regarded as a wise choice when working out — and opted to show off her natural beauty. Still, it was her killer curves that stood out as she flaunted them in a two-piece workout ensemble.

Up top, Lele sported a blue top that featured four straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The tiny garment tightly hugged her full-figured assets, meanwhile it’s cropped nature showed off her flat and tiny waist.

She paired the top with a pair of multi-colored leggings that also did not leave much to the imagination. The bottoms, which were very tight on her, had no trouble highlighting her curvaceous hips and thighs. They also displayed her bodacious derriere, meanwhile their high-waisted design further drew eyes to her slim core.

Lele finished the look off with a pair of Nike athletic trainers that were black and white.

The model did not include a geotag in the post, but told her fans that she was working on her booty gains in the captions.

The slideshow was met with a great deal of support from Lele’s followers, accumulating more than 84,000 likes in just the first 15 minutes after going live. An additional 2,000 fans also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her physique, her outfit, and her beauty.

“Wow,” one user wrote, adding a string of peach emoji.

“Lele please,” a second added, also adding a peach emoji, as well as a heart emoji.

