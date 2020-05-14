Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Satin & Lace Pajamas In Sunny Instagram Update

Like most of the population, model Kara Del Toro has adapted to quarantine life during the COVID-19 pandemic. While she may be spending more time at home than she usually does, she is taking it in stride. Kara’s latest Instagram update featured her lounging in her pajamas, seemingly without a care in the world.

While some people might not look glamorous relaxing around the house in their PJs, Kara apparently does. Her skimpy outfit included a silky white top that had a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage. The top was short, flashing a bit of her flat abs. The bottoms were a matching pair of silky shorts with lace details, giving them a feminine look. They featured a gathered waistline, drawing the eye to her midsection.

Kara’s makeup looked glam and appeared to include bronze eye shadow, a light coat of mascara, and contoured cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a rose shade on her lips. The model wore her sleek hair straightened and over her shoulders. She accessorized with dangle earrings and a pendant necklace.

Kara’s post consisted of two snapshots that captured her sitting on the floor next to a chair. Sunlight streaming in from a window hit her skin and the satin fabric, creating a dramatic vibe to her otherwise casual update.

The first picture saw the model as she faced the camera while leaning one arm on the chair. She brushed her hair away from her face as she gazed off to the side. She sat on one hip with one leg folded in front of her. The pose put her ample chest and toned thighs on display.

In the second photo, Kara gave the camera a sultry look. She held one hand in front of her face to block the sunlight from hitting her in the eyes.

In the post’s caption, Kara wrote that she wasn’t upset about being having to be at home in her pajamas. She also tagged online retailer Boohoo for the PJ set.

Dozens of followers flocked to the comments section to give the update some love.

“You’re a sweet dream!!!!!!!!!!!!!” gushed one Instagram user.

“Amazing as Always,” a second admirer commented.

“Now i believe in angels,” quipped a third fan.

Kara is no stranger to showing off her fabulous figure online. Not too long ago, she shared an update that also featured her playing with shadows and light while she modeled a sexy set of black lingerie while posing next to a window.