‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Reacts To Denise Richards And Aaron Phypers Claiming They’re Being Followed

Kyle Richards and the cast are more confused by Aaron Phypers' career than ever.

Kyle Richards doesn’t understand what Aaron Phypers does, or why people are supposedly following him and his wife, Denise Richards.

During a May 13 interview with Us Weekly magazine, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member looked back on the awkward conversation she and the rest of the cast had with Denise and Aaron during an episode of the show weeks ago, admitting that while she hoped to understand Aaron’s career better by asking him questions during a group meal, she and her co-stars were ultimately left more confused than ever about what he actually does.

“I’m still scratching my head,” Kyle shared.

According to Kyle, she and her cast mates were confused about what Aaron did during the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is why she was curious and wanted to know more about his job during Season 10. Plus, she explained, she’s all for alternative medicine and believe it is a credible way to treat illness.

While Kyle went into the discussion with good intentions, she ended up getting more confused by Denise and Aaron’s description of what his profession is, and she wasn’t the only one. In fact, no one at the table knew what to do or say about Aaron’s job, especially after learning that the two of them were allegedly being followed because of it.

As for who is supposedly tracking the couple, Kyle said she doesn’t know who’s following them and joked that it is the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills film crew or paparazzi.

She then said that she does think Denise will attend the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion but doesn’t know if she’ll be up for filming o the 11th season later this year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise was rumored to have quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year but during an interview with Extra TV, she set the record straight about her supposed exit from the show, explaining that in December, when filming was nearly complete, she missed two events that were intended to be attended by the entire cast, her included.

“That was the extent of me stopping filming … I did not quit the show,” she confirmed.

Denise then said that it was her co-stars who started the rumor regarding her allegedly quitting the show, even though they never actually asked her if she was leaving the series.