WWE News: The Undertaker Reveals His Initial Reaction To The End Of His ‘WrestleMania’ Streak

One of the most shocking moments in WWE history was the day The Undertaker’s streak came to an end. Even though that loss was years ago and he’s had another since it happened, The Undertaker still remembers it vividly. After all this time, he’s revealed his initial reaction to Vince McMahon, letting him know that his iconic streak was coming to an end.

At WrestleMania 30, Taker came out with a record of 21-0 at the biggest wrestling event of every year. During a sit-down interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show this week, he said that his sincere desire was to have “The Streak” come to an end at the pay-per-view in 2014.

The Undertaker knew that it wasn’t realistic to end his career with an undefeated streak in professional wrestling. As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Taker knew it was coming one day, but he had to make sure that Vince McMahon was sure about everything that would go down.

“It was always in the back of my mind that it would end. Although, most of my peers and people that I work with thought it was a horrible decision, and I just asked Vince, ‘Are you sure? Is this what you want?’ He was like, ‘If it’s not Brock, who can beat you?’ Alright, well, it’s your call.”

As Lesnar delivered the F-5 and covered for the pin, fans honestly thought that Taker would kick out once more. It didn’t happen, though, and the streak finally came to an end after more than two decades.

Due to a concussion suffered by The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, his full-time schedule considerably lessened. His next match wasn’t until WrestleMania 31, where he faced and defeated Bray Wyatt.

He has suffered concussions and other injuries throughout his career, but the concussion at WrestleMania 30 was different. Taker said that “it was the magnitude of the concussion.”

“Like I don’t remember that match at all.”

Taker’s last memory from that day in New Orleans was from earlier in the afternoon as he was speaking with his wife. He does not remember his pre-match stretching routine, and his memory doesn’t kick in again until around four in the morning when he was at the hospital.

The Undertaker has only had 19 matches since his streak came to an end at the hands of Lesnar. Many wrestling websites thought his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 was his retirement match, but he’s since come back for several more.