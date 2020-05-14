Bru Luccas Showcases Fit Stems In Tiny Bikini Bottoms

Bru Luccas flaunted her incredible figure in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans were thrilled at the sight. The post was added to her feed on Wednesday afternoon, and her 3 million followers have been showering it with praise ever since.

The photo captured Bru posed in the middle of a road with bright green grass and trees lining both sides. As her geotag indicated, she was in Julian, California. In her caption, she teased more photos if her followers clicked the link in her bio. She posed in the center of the shot with her feet firmly planted on the ground. It looked like Bru was deep in thought as she gazed off into the distance with a curious stare. The Brazilian babe drew her audience in while clad in a smoking hot outfit that highlighted her fit physique.

On top, she opted for an off-white shirt that complemented her gorgeous glow. The piece fell off her shoulders and offered a teasing glimpse of her fit shoulders and voluptuous assets. Its plunging neckline left virtually nothing to the imagination while Bru tugged at the fabric in the middle to draw even more attention to her ample bust. The piece stretched across her ribs, and Bru was able to flaunt her chiseled abs as well.

Her bottoms were just as revealing and they appeared to be from a swim set, though Bru did not add the matching top to her look. Its tiny, string sides stretched across her hips and showcased her hourglass curves and small midsection. The daringly high cut also allowed her fit legs to be on full display — something that her audience hardly seemed to mind.

She added a few accessories to jazz up the scandalous look, which included a black fedora and a pair of brown work boots. She straightened her long, brunette tresses, and they fell on one side of her shoulder — far past her chest. She appeared to add a small amount of glam to her outdoorsy look with defined brows and a dusting of pink blush.

The upload has attracted plenty of attention from fans in under 24 hours, with over 259,000 likes and 2,200-plus comments.

“One of the most beautiful women in the world!!!” one fan raved alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Beautiful & Perfect Girl. Your bod is al the goals in the world and then some,” a second Instagrammer beamed.

“I would love to meet you in person bc I’m sure you’re even more beautiful than you pics,” one more fan added.