Lyna Perez Looks Hotter Than Ever In A Scanty Hot Pink Bikini On Instagram

Lyna Perez grabbed attention in a racy bathing suit for her latest Instagram share on Thursday afternoon. The model flashed her sexy curves as she greeted her fans in the caption of the post.

In the racy pic, Lyna looked hotter than ever as she rocked a pink string bikini that left very little to the imagination. The tiny top could barely contain her massive cleavage while also flaunting her toned arms.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while showing off her flat tummy and rock hard abs in the process. Her curvy booty and lean legs could also be seen in the shot.

Lyna sat on a concrete structure with both of her hands resting behind her. She tilted her head and wore a sultry expression on her face.

Lyna’s long, brown hair was parted down the middle. She styled the voluminous strands in curls that cascaded over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The glam look appeared to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as soft pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlighter facial features with a shimmer on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes, and some pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She seemingly completed her face with some bright pink lipstick.

Lyna’s over 5.1 million followers immediately began to respond to the photo, clicking the like button more than 30,000 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 1,300 messages for her to read.

“Hey Barbie,” one follower stated.

“Fabulous,” another wrote.

“The best chick on my Instagram,” another person declared.

“Wow you are just so stunning and hot my dear. I love all of your bikini posts. You were born to wear that bikini babe,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock very little clothing and expose all of her enviable curves in an array of sexy outfits such as tight tops, tiny shorts, and revealing bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a purple thong bikini that spotlighted her curvy backside and voluptuous figure. That post was also a hit among her admirers. To date, the snap has racked up more than 145,000 likes and over 3,700 comments.