Lindsey Pelas Rocks An Unzipped Bodysuit & Daisy Dukes

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas posed in a cleavage-baring ensemble on her Instagram story. She shared the sultry clips with her 9 million followers on Wednesday, May 13.

The model wore a bright white one-piece that stood out against her sun-kissed skin. The garment boasted a halter top with thick straps, and featured a plunging neckline. Lindsey opted to make the outfit even more seductive by unzipping the black zipper, which dipped the neckline past her chest. Her “genetically gifted” bust and ample cleavage were barely contained by the bodysuit, and almost spilled out of the top. The ensemble showed off her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Lindsey paired the one-piece with tiny denim shorts that rode low on her waist. The light-wash Daisy Dukes were so short that they just touched her upper thighs. She flashed some leg.

In the first video, Lindsey held the camera out with one hand, strutting her stuff, swinging her other arm as she did so. She looked at the camera with bedroom eyes, her mouth transforming from a pout into a smile, her pearly white teeth showing.

The second clip featured the model sitting on a couch, zooming in on her face full of makeup. At one point, Lindsey puckered her pout, then blew the camera a kiss.

NAV’s “No Debate” featuring Young Thug blasted in the background.

Her hair was parted in the middle, and she wore it tied back into a low ponytail. Thin brunette strands peeked out with the rest of her platinum blond locks, particularly at the roots.

The Louisiana native’s brows looked groomed and shaped; they arched high over her sea green eyes. She appeared to wear a rosy-taupe shadow on her lids. Kohl liner seemed to rim her lids and waterline. Her upper and lower lashes looked to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks appeared contoured and brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips seemed to be lined with a dark pink shade and filled in with a lighter pink gloss.

Lindsey used the “TAN & DUST” filter, one of her most frequent, which made her skin look even more tanned. The effect also added white flecks to the footage, giving it a vintage vibe.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Lindsey Pelas frequently shows off her assets on her Instagram grid and Instagram story, often wearing low-cut tops, bikinis, and the like. Recently, she sported a tiny, plunging red top underneath unbuttoned overalls.