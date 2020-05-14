Ana Paula Saenz Flashes Major Underboob In A Skimpy Crop Top

On Wednesday, Ana Paula Saenz tantalized fans with a steamy Instagram upload that is still proving hard to ignore. The Mexican hottie opted to go braless under a skimpy white crop top, putting on a cheeky display as he pulled up the item on her chest to expose some serious underboob. The model showed off the look in two separate photos that captured her from different angles, flashing her voluptuous assets in both shots.

The first pic showed the brunette beauty facing the camera with an intense look. The half-body shot flaunted her chiseled midriff and rock-hard abs, which were fully bared in the scanty outfit. Her top was a long-sleeved design with a bateau neckline that showed off her supple neck and collar bone. A thin, gold necklace sporting a circular pendant adorned her discrete décolletage.

On her bottom half, Ana wore black leisure pants, which were covered in white polka dots to match her top. The pants sat low on her hips, their elastic waistband falling far past her belly button and showcasing her flat tummy. The model placed one hand atop her head in a delicate gesture, showing off her gold bangle bracelet and wrist tattoo. Her other hand rested on her hip, calling further attention to her curves.

Ana turned her back to the camera for the second picture, flaunting her bodacious rump as she posed with one hand draped down the front of her lower body. The snap was not as closely cropped as the first one and perfectly showcased her perky posterior, even showing a glimpse of her thighs. Her bottoms appeared to be pulled higher on her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. The model upped her seduction game, glancing over her shoulder with a suggestive gaze and provocatively parted lips.

The 21-year-old sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t seem to be wearing too much makeup. Her simple glam appeared to include rosy cheeks and a glossy pink shade on her lips. Anna accessorized with a trendy pair of glasses that featured black wayfarer-style frames. She opted for a sporty hairstyle, pulling up her raven tresses into a pair of high pigtails. A red hair band adorned her free wrist, adding a splash of color to the look.

The double update stirred a lot of reaction among her fans, racking up close to 67,500 likes and 785 comments overnight — including messages from fellow models.

“Looking great babe,” noticed fitness sensation Katelyn Runck.

“Gorgeous,” remarked Bang Energy babe Nina Serebrova, adding a pair of fire emoji.

“That body,” commented Jessica Killings, followed by two raising-hands emoji.

Colombian fitness model Luz Elena Echeverria penned her comment in Spanish, with a Google translation revealing that she considered the look too beautiful and sexy. Barbie Blank also chimed in, leaving three fire emoji.