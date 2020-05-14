Candice Swanepoel Flashes Her Toned Abs In A Tiny Green Bikini Top And Daisy Dukes

Candice Swanepoel dazzled her 14.3 million Instagram followers this week with a smoking hot new post that added some serious heat to her page.

The multi-slide upload contained two heavily filtered throwback photos and a short video that, according to its geotag, were captured in Jamaica, where the Victoria’s Secret Angel recently traveled to shoot a campaign for her swimwear line, Tropic of C. The photoshoot appeared to have been staged at a dimly lit bar where the only source of light was the sun that flooded in through large open windows.

Candice leaned up against a tall, poster-covered column in both snaps, the first of which was a close-up, while the second captured her at full length. She looked like a total beach babe in the Coco bikini top from her brand — a bandeau-style number in a vibrant green hue that popped against the gorgeous tan of her bare decolletage and cleavage. It had thin straps that showcased her toned shoulders and left her killer abs and taut tummy well on display.

Rather than the matching bottoms of the set, the South African stunner sported a pair of tattered Daisy Dukes that exposed her long, lean legs in their entirety. She hooked her thumbs through the garment’s belt loops, pulling its waistband down low on her hips to expose even more of her flat midsection.

The third slide of the post contained a two-second clip of Candice taking a long slip of a fruity drink as the wind gently blew through her messy blond locks. The camera zoomed in on the model as she indulged in the beverage, offering her audience a better look at her gorgeous face, which was done up with a simple makeup look that accentuated her natural beauty. The application looked to include a peach lipstick and dark blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing their love for the triple Instagram update. It has amassed over 127,000 likes after just three hours of going live on her feed, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You are very beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Candice was their “favorite angel in the world.”

“I’m obsessed with you queen,” a third admirer remarked.

“You didn’t have to slay us like this,” quipped a fourth fan.

Candice’s army of fans often gets a double dose of her incredible figure, as she regularly models pieces from her Tropic of C line on the brand’s official Instagram page as well. A recent addition to that feed saw the model flaunting her pert derriere in a cheeky, mismatched bikini. The look proved extremely popular, racking up over 15,000 likes and 96 comments since going live.