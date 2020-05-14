Fitness Model Brit Manuela Flaunts Her ‘Summer Body’ In Tiny Neon Bikini Bottoms

Brit Manuela showed off her “summer body” to her 920,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, May 14, when she took to the social media site to post a Boomerang of herself wearing a tiny bikini that exposed her chiseled midriff.

The short clip only lasted a few seconds and was taken selfie-style. The fitness model was on her back, lying across a white and purple striped towel. She was outdoors basking in the sunlight.

Brit angled the camera to catch as much of her torso as possible. It cut out her head and most of her legs, focusing in on her midriff, particularly her crazy-toned abs. Her body was sprinkled with water droplets, which could indicate she had been hanging out poolside. The clip was taken in Los Angeles, according to the geotag.

Brit opted to wear a mismatched two-piece bathing suit. It included a black bikini top with ruched triangles that were connected by a thin strap across her sternum. Most of her top was not visible in the Boomerang.

On her lower body, Brit had on a pair of skimpy bottoms in a neon yellow color that made her deeply tan complexion stand out even more. The suit boasted equally thin straps, which she wore pulled up high on her sides, baring her strong hips. The straps had decorative clear rings. It sat low on the front, allowing Brit to show off her lower stomach and obliques.

In her caption, Brit urged her followers to check out her fitness page for content related to diet, workouts, in addition to mental health tips.

In just one hour, the video has been been liked more than 11,300 times and received upwards of 450 comments, indicating it was a quick hit with her fans. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to compliment Brit on her physique and to share their overall admiration for her.

“What a babe,” one user chimed in.

“Ohhh wow abs,” replied another fan.

“MY GIRL CRUSH FOR LIFE,” a third admirer raved.

“Can I have your body pls?” added a fourth fan.

