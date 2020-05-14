Wendy Williams Tells Reginae Carter She’s ‘Too Good To Be Dating Rappers’ After YFN Lucci Split

Wendy Williams warned Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, to not get into another relationship with someone in the public eye any time soon.

Carter recently spoke about her highly publicized relationship with rapper YFN Lucci to Page Six. She said during the interview she would never bring another boyfriend onto her show, T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle. As fans of the show know, the series follows Carter and her mother Toya Johnson’s family life. Before ending things with the rapper, Carter often spoke about her relationship and YFN Lucci also made several appearances on the show.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Williams decided to share her thoughts on Carter’s recent comments on Wendy @ Home. During her “hot topics” segment, Williams completely agreed that Carter shouldn’t be as vocal about her next relationship as she was with Lucci. She further added that Carter shouldn’t date anyone in the music or sports industry because they will only cause her trouble, per Hollywood Life.

“Reginae, how about we keep our love lives really, really private,” Williams said. “Rappers, ballplayers, weirdos, [or] users. You’re too good for that!”

After advising Carter to stay private with her relationships, she also wondered how they ended up together in the first place. She said she resonated with Carter’s point about not wanting to make anyone famous again. Carter, who has been in the entertainment industry since she was young, said she put her ex on the show and helped his career through their relationship.

“I get what she’s saying,” Williams said. “What was she even doing with [YFN]?”

YFN Lucci and Carter had an on-and-off relationship that ended in April 2019. Many moments from the pair’s relationship played out on social media, as Carter would often post about him on her timeline. One of the issues in the couple’s relationship was their lengthy age difference. Carter, 21, began dating Lucci when she was 19. At the time, the rapper was 28. Additionally, Carter’s mom was also concerned for her daughter because of his career and the fact that he has four children from previous relationships. Johnson often pointed out the couple’s differences on The Family Hustle.

Since their breakup, Carter has said she wants to focus on herself for now. She also told Page Six she might need a change of scenery in order to find her special someone. The Instagram influencer currently resides in Atlanta and says the city isn’t the best environment for a serious relationship.