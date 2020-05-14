Nata Lee Shows Off Curvy Figure In Just A Pair Of Panties And Cropped Sweater

Russian beauty Nata Lee, who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” spiced up social media feeds on Thursday, May 14, after she posted a revealing new snapshot of herself. The internet bombshell shared the post with her 5.1 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly became a smash.

The 21-year-old model glowed as she was photographed inside of what appeared to be a wooden cabin. She exuded a happy, yet sexy vibe as she stood directly in front of the camera, smiling widely. Nata directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens and posed with her both her hands up to her long blond hair — which was styled in loose waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

The model appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup in the snapshot that added a touch of glamour to the look and emphasized her natural beauty. The application looked to include foundation, bronzer, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, and a light pink lipstick. Still, it was her enviable figure that stole the show as she flaunted her curves in a revealing ensemble.

Up top, Nata rocked a white sweater, that looked to made out of cashmere. The cozy garment featured long sleeves, but a cropped body, as it put the model’s chiseled core on full display.

Nata paired the garment with just a pair of lavender-colored panties that also did not leave much to the imagination. The underwear tightly hugged her figure as it highlighted her curvaceous hips and thighs. As the bottoms were also low-rise, they again drew attention to her tiny waist.

In the post, the model revealed that the snapshot was taken in Verbier, Switzerland. She further stated in the caption that the photo was a “mood.” She then directed her fans to a link in her bio for some additional content.

The sultry snapshot was received with plenty of support from fans, amassing more than 72,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 600 followers took to the comments section to shower Nata with compliments on her physique, looks, and outfit.

“Awesome! Post more,” one user commented.

“Number 1 Instagram model for me,” a second fan added.

“Marvelous woman,” a third admirer proclaimed.

“So incredible,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Nata has sizzled in a number of posts on social media as of late. On May 10, she stunned in an image that displayed her bikini-clad and dripping wet on a beach, per The Inquisitr. The image accumulated more than 370,000 likes.